Popular Wakefield chippy to reopen just five weeks after fire

A popular Wakefield chip shop is set to reopen, just five weeks after being ravaged by a fire.

Tony's, on Leeds Road, Outwood, was damaged in a fire on Monday, December 16, and has been closed ever since.

Popular Wakefield chip shop Tony's is set to reopen, just five weeks after being ravaged by a fire. Photos: Holly Gittins/Spencer Guest

Three fire crews attended the fire at the shop, which is located in an annex on the end of a row of terraced houses, where they fought flames for more than an hour and a half.

It is believed the fire was started by a faulty extractor fan.

Though the building remained standing, the inside was badly damaged, and Tony's has remained closed ever since.

But it is set to reopen today, after staff worked tirelessly to refurbish and refit the unit.

Tony Fascione, who runs the shop with his family, said: "“It’s just people I know, everybody I know has pulled in together. I wanted to be back open.

"It was five weeks and one day ago, just an accident with the extractor fan.

“But it’s like they say, out of something bad, something good comes."

The chippy is a popular spot in Outwood and has been missed by many, with one declaring they "haven't had fish and chips" since the fire.

Tony's will reopen at 4pm today, Tuesday, January 21.