Poundland to sell more children's clothes as it expands its partnership with Pep & Co

Retailer Poundland is piloting a wider range of children's clothing in its stores across the country as it extends its partnership with sister brand Pep & Co.

The value company says the move is a reflection of the need for more value children's clothing following the loss of such retailers as Mothercare.

Over 300 Poundland stores currently stock Pep & Co baby and children’s clothing, alongside menswear and womenswear.

Sarah Morgan, commercial director at Pep & Co said: “We’re developing a real reputation for our kidswear, because of the price, but also because it washes and wears well. That’s why we’re devoting more space than ever to clothing for kids in these stores.

“We know how important value on kids clothing is to parents – and that’s why we’d wholeheartedly back a change in the law to give parents the right to shop around for schoolwear.

