Prestigious accolade for Pontefract apprentice for his outstanding work ethic

A Pontefract-based apprentice has been crowned Regional and National Apprentice of the Year during an annual awards presentation.

Wesley Betts, 26, was nominated for the regional apprentice of the year award by apprentice ambassador Gary Taylor after demonstrating his outstanding work ethic at the Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s Chapel Lea development in Wetherby.

National Winner: Apprentice of the Year Wesley Bett is pictured with construction director Darren Johnson.

He saw off fierce competition from other apprentices for the regional award, before being awarded both regional and national titles during the Barratt Development PLC Awards at The Belfry in Birmingham.

Wesley was recruited as a labourer when he was 17 and joined Barratt’s trade apprentice programme two years ago, where he completed his NVQ Level 2 and is now studying the advanced bricklaying course at Leeds College of Building.

Wesley was attracted to Barratt’s programme due to the opportunities to study and work simultaneously.

He said: “I’m still a little overwhelmed.

“To win one award is fantastic but to take home both the regional and national titles is really rewarding!

“I’m determined to be the best I can in my career and am lucky to have a brilliant team supporting me and helping me to develop.

“I’d recommend Barratt’s apprentice programme to anyone looking to get into the construction industry.”

Darren Johnson, construction director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West commented: “We are very proud of Wesley and over the moon that he has walked away with both the national and regional accolades.

“He has worked incredibly hard and he thoroughly deserves these accolades.

“He has set a great example to the other apprentices and has shown that hard work really does pay off!”

Barratt Group was awarded a maximum five-star rating for the tenth consecutive year in the 2019 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Site managers working for Barratt Group won 84 awards for quality workmanship in the 2018 NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards and has won more Pride in the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder over the past 14 years.

The company sold 17,579 homes in the year to June 2018, making it the biggest housebuilder by volume in Britain.