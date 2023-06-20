Pristine for a penny: Wakefield store offering five-item cleaning bundle for just 1p

The team at Premier Balne Lane have teamed up with the popular grocery delivery app to offer customers a bundle of top-brand cleaning items for the tidy price of a penny.

Forty 1p bundles will be available exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, and will feature the below household essentials, which usually retail at over £10.

- Fairy Liquid 320ml-383ml

Balne Lane staff member Andrea shows the cleaning items you can get for just a penny tomorrow.

- Comfort Fabric Conditioner Blue Skies 750ml

- Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder 10 Wash

- Andrex Classic Clean 4 Rolls

- Domestos Original Thick Bleach 750ml

Anyone who places an order will receive the bundle within an hour and can get the place looking spic-and-span without breaking the bank.

Polly Johal, from Premier Balne Lane, said: “We’ve received a fantastic response from our local community when we’ve run these kinds of bundles in the past and are committed to doing everything we can to support the people of Wakefield while times are tough.

"Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can still afford the basics despite rising costs and are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the bundle.

"We have 40 up for grabs this week and will be back with more bundles later this month so keep your eyes peeled.”

Snappy Shopper will work with over 100 of their retailer partners across the UK on this promotion, to ensure that the coverage is widespread and that as many people as possible are able to take advantage of the incredible savings available.

The one penny cleaning bundle will be followed up by a seven-item school lunch penny bundle on June 29 and a nine-item cupboard fillers bundle on July 5.

These will both also be exclusive to the Snappy Shopper app and available at Premier Balne Lane.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Our penny bundles are designed to enable retailers to support their communities where it’s needed the most. Everyone needs to tidy up now and again and yet the costs of essential items like washing up powder and bleach have soared.

"By running this kind of initiative with our retailers, we hope to alleviate some of the burden people are feeling at present by saving you cash on your cleaning!”