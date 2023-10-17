News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Production Park: Wakefield creative hotspot announces new Northern alliance with Leeds content agency

The XPLOR team at Production Park in Wakefield has announced a partnership with strategic content agency, Powerhouse Leeds.
By Kara McKune
Published 17th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new partnership will give the Leeds company unprecedented access to Production Park’s LED virtual production studios and technicians.

It will also see the XPLOR team at Production Park working with Powerhouse to maximise how virtual production technology can be used in new and creative ways by the advertising and marketing industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil Adlam, head of XPLOR at Production Park, said: “The deal with Powerhouse is our first big partnership with an ad agency, and an exciting departure for us.

Powerhouse Leeds has announced a new partnership with Production Park in Wakefield, gaining access to its world class virtual production studios and techniciansPowerhouse Leeds has announced a new partnership with Production Park in Wakefield, gaining access to its world class virtual production studios and technicians
Powerhouse Leeds has announced a new partnership with Production Park in Wakefield, gaining access to its world class virtual production studios and technicians
Most Popular

"We have some of the best VP and Unreal Engine technicians in the world, so we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative talent at Powerhouse can achieve, empowered by our technology and team.”

Students from both Production Park’s Academy of Live Technology and Powerhouse’s training academy will also benefit from the alliance, giving them access to advanced virtual production technology and creative production technique.

James Pierechod, head of creative at Powerhouse, said: “The deal with Production Park is a gamechanger. It gives us the space and time to really expand on how virtual production will transform how we capture content in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“VP is still relatively new in the marketing sector, so we’re looking at entirely new creative use cases to make content capture faster, more effective, and more efficient.

"There are substantial environmental benefits to be made when shoots take place in a studio in West Yorkshire, not in multiple locations around the world.”

Related topics:LeedsWakefieldStudents