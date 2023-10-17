Production Park: Wakefield creative hotspot announces new Northern alliance with Leeds content agency
The new partnership will give the Leeds company unprecedented access to Production Park’s LED virtual production studios and technicians.
It will also see the XPLOR team at Production Park working with Powerhouse to maximise how virtual production technology can be used in new and creative ways by the advertising and marketing industry.
Phil Adlam, head of XPLOR at Production Park, said: “The deal with Powerhouse is our first big partnership with an ad agency, and an exciting departure for us.
"We have some of the best VP and Unreal Engine technicians in the world, so we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative talent at Powerhouse can achieve, empowered by our technology and team.”
Students from both Production Park’s Academy of Live Technology and Powerhouse’s training academy will also benefit from the alliance, giving them access to advanced virtual production technology and creative production technique.
James Pierechod, head of creative at Powerhouse, said: “The deal with Production Park is a gamechanger. It gives us the space and time to really expand on how virtual production will transform how we capture content in the future.
“VP is still relatively new in the marketing sector, so we’re looking at entirely new creative use cases to make content capture faster, more effective, and more efficient.
"There are substantial environmental benefits to be made when shoots take place in a studio in West Yorkshire, not in multiple locations around the world.”