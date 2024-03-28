Prosura drives partnership with Raceway Motorsport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From entry-level to elite endurance racing, the team deliver the best service in race car preparation and trackside support, further enabling its drivers to hone their skills and bring home the trophies.

The partnership between Prosura and Raceway Motorsport, will allow the motorsports team to meet with specific needs, such as finding cover for its premises and vehicles, as well as for public and professional liability insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Newall, CEO of Prosura, comments: “It is great to have partnered with a business in an industry that I hold so closely to my heart. As many people will know, I have had an interest in motorsport for many years, so it makes sense to turn this personal hobby into a business opportunity.

Raceway Motorsport and Prosura during an event

“We will be managing the insurance for Raceway’s team, preparers, parts and trailer, computer and diagnostics equipment, tools and equipment and protective clothing – just to name a few!

“It’s going to be another great year for Prosura and we hope to be celebrating a few track side achievements with Raceway during 2024 as well!”

Luca Hirst, Raceway Motorsport Team Principal, comments: “With Jon’s love for motorsport, Prosura has the experience we were looking for giving us the confidence that our motorsport team and their valuable assets are correctly covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to seeing where this partnership will go and for what’s to come in the future.”

Prosura is a business and lifestyle insurance broker that simplifies the complexities of insurance.

More than just a supplier, the experienced Prosura team combines the highest levels of customer service and advice with finding the right, cost effective policy to protect valuable assets.

Operating throughout the UK, Prosura supports businesses of all sizes and sectors including manufacturing, distribution, property, and leisure and hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tailoring its offering to meet both business and personal needs, Prosura provides further value for its customers which includes its free ‘lawyer in a box’, a digital legal service for commercial customers.