Opened in the midst of the UK financial crash in 2008, Eller Coffee, on Station Road, in Ossett, owned and operated by Mark Ellerker, 51, has grown to become a hub for local life and activities in the neighbourhood.

Mark, who is also the chairman of Visit Ossett, a community group that promotes the area as a place to live and do business, is also in charge of the well-established Ossett Gala and much-loved Ossett Beercart and Scarecrow Festival.

The coffee shop is often the meeting place for some of the events held by local organisations.

Mark Ellerker celebrates 15 years of Eller Coffee in Ossett.

Mark, who lives in Ossett, used his business prowess and corporate background to open the business 15 years ago.

He said: “We opened during the recession in early January 2008 and have steadily grown the business.

"We became more involved in local community projects through what is now Visit Ossett, including Ossett Gala and most recently, the Scarecrow Trail and Santa Saunter just before Christmas.

"It has just flown by. We have customers who were pregnant and who had babies when we opened that now come in with kids that are taking their GCSES shortly – which feels really weird.

“Ossett is doing a bit better than some of the other areas around Wakefield, at the moment, and it is good to be part of the community’s success.”

The coffee shop is known around Ossett and Wakefield for its delicious fresh coffee, friendly environment and scrumptious cakes.

Mark added: “It is nice to work in an industry where your customers are also your friends.

"And it is good to have some control over your own work. I used to work in a corporate job in Leeds so it was a very different change.

