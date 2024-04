Across the two Express sites, we have had over 600 comments and counting!

From cafes to clothes shops, martial arts studios to hairdressers – these businesses were all named by readers as places that deserve more recognition.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most common recommendations shared by readers.

Following the vast response, we’ll be sharing more of your favourite independent businesses next week, so share your recommendations via our Facebook post.

1 . Kaiju Martial Arts Unit 7 Avison Yard, Wakefield WF1 1UA

2 . Cafe 19 7 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PQ

4 . Bier Huis 17 Towngate, Ossett WF5 9BL