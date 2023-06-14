News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield has seen a number of shops close since 2018.Wakefield has seen a number of shops close since 2018.
Wakefield has seen a number of shops close since 2018.

Remembering 24 of Wakefield's forgotten shops - which do you miss the most?

The high street has experienced a turbulent time over the last few years and Wakefield has said goodbye to a number of outlets.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

With Wakefield seeing many shops close since 2018, from small business to big chains, here's a list of the ones that have shut down.

Which do you miss the most?

The store at Cathedral Retail Park closed its doors in March 2018.

1. Carpet Right

The store at Cathedral Retail Park closed its doors in March 2018. Photo: s

The Ings Road store was one of over 40 Homebase branches to close its doors. The Range opened in its place.

2. Homebase

The Ings Road store was one of over 40 Homebase branches to close its doors. The Range opened in its place. Photo: s

The Original Factory Shop on Dale Street, Ossett closed at the end of 2018. It was announced shortly before that the company's Normanton branch was also expected to cease trading in 2019.

3. The Original Factory Shop

The Original Factory Shop on Dale Street, Ossett closed at the end of 2018. It was announced shortly before that the company's Normanton branch was also expected to cease trading in 2019. Photo: s

A food court unveiled as part of a 5m refurbishment of The Ridings closed down in August 2018 just eight months after it opened.

4. The Garden Kitchen

A food court unveiled as part of a 5m refurbishment of The Ridings closed down in August 2018 just eight months after it opened. Photo: s

