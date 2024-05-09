Revealed: Here are the Wakefield District's top 100 performing companies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The district’s top performing companies for 2024/25 have been revealed at the official launch event for the very first Wakefield Top 100 Companies list.

Wakefield-based Card Factory PLC came in first position, followed by Team17 Group PLC in second spot. Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC, also known as Haribo UK, came in at number three.

Hague Print Media Supplies Limited were awarded the Highest Placed SME award.

The 2024/25 list was revealed at state-of-the-art creative industries hub Tileyard North Wakefield with representatives from the Top 100 businesses and partner organisations in attendance.

Left to right: Sue Cooke, CEO of 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, Tony Reeves, Chief Executive of Wakefield Council, Professor Jill Johnes, Emeritus Professor University of Huddersfield, Amanda Burns, Head of HR, Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC known as Haribo UK, Emma Maltby, Head of Communications, Card Factory PLC, Nathan Wain, Director Hauge Print Media Supplies Limited (Hauge Group), Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.

Launched for the very first time this year, the Wakefield Top 100 Companies celebrates the achievements of the district’s business community and promotes the district as a place to do business with unrivalled investment and growth opportunities.

The initiative was founded by partners Wakefield Council, the University of Huddersfield and the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It’s wonderful to see that so many businesses in our district are thriving and this event was a brilliant opportunity to come together and recognise and celebrate their achievements.

“We want to continue to showcase Wakefield as the place for business, investment and growth. The Wakefield Top 100 Companies list promotes our business community both regionally and nationally.

“We are committed to supporting local businesses and will work them to deliver an economy where the wellbeing of our residents is central to success. I’d encourage more local businesses to reach out and see how we can help.”

Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, said: "Celebrating the top-performing companies in Wakefield not only showcases the vibrant business landscape of the district but also reinforces our commitment to nurturing local talent.

"Through this initiative we can foster an environment where our graduates see tangible opportunities for growth and career advancement right on their doorstep."

Sue Cooke, CEO of the 3M BIC, added: “It's encouraging to see so many innovative companies in Wakefield, from a diverse range of sectors. Many are rooted in the district's rich heritage, while others are relatively new and demonstrating bright futures ahead. Showcasing these successes is key to inspiring other companies to embrace innovation by pushing boundaries and striving for greater things.”

Wakefield Council’s Economic Wellbeing Strategy sets out the ambitions for the next five years. The Top 100 not only celebrates local businesses but helps to meet our ambitions by increasing growth in key sectors, creating high quality job opportunities and meeting the needs of our young people.

Many businesses are already working in ways which support the new strategy. Spectrum Community Health CIC, who appear at number 46 in the list, are a not-for-profit social business providing quality healthcare and offer employees clear career pathways, development opportunities and are committed to becoming a lived experience inclusive employer.

The Wakefield Top 100 Companies list is determined by a set of constant metrics, using a combination of turnover, profit, employee numbers and growth, all derived from published company accounts of locally registered firms drawn from the Bureau Van Dijk – FAME database.If you’d like help and support with your business, contact our Wakefield First team on 01924 305835 or email [email protected]

Full list of the Top 100 are:

CARD FACTORY PLC

TEAM17 GROUP PLC

DUNHILLS (PONTEFRACT) P L C

NEWLY WEDS FOODS ACQUISITION LIMITED

TEVA UK LIMITED

ULTIMA FURNITURE SYSTEMS LIMITED

REUSE GLASS UK LIMITED (URM UK

CARS 2 LIMITED

CUBICO GROUP LIMITED (EASY BATHROOMS)

FORZA FOODS LIMITED

WASTECARE GROUP LIMITED

CCL LABEL LIMITED

BRAVESHIRE LIMITED

SEW-EURODRIVE LIMITED

NIMBUS BUILDING PRODUCTS LIMITED

GENERATOR POWER LIMITED

STOELZLE FLACONNAGE LIMITED

HAGUE PRINT MEDIA SUPPLIES LIMITED

PELICAN ENGINEERING CO. LIMITED

PLASMOR (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

ESSECO UK LIMITED

LINPAC PACKAGING LIMITED

STORELOGS HOLDINGS LIMITED

SNF (UK) LIMITEDLEEDS COMMERCIAL LIMITED

SWITALSKIS SOLICITORS LIMITED

LYNX CONCRETE HOLDINGS LIMITED

THURSTON GROUP LIMITED

J MARR HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE ICE CO)

PETER DUFFY HOLDINGS LIMITED

MCLEAN & APPLETON (HOLDINGS)

KILLGERM GROUP LIMITED

ADL PLC (ADL CARE)

GRAVITY FITNESS LIMITED

YORKSHIRE PREMIER MEAT LIMITED

PACKO INOX LIMITED

KEY ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS & STOREFITTERS LTD

CADDICK CONSTRUCTION (NW) LIMITED

POWELL ENGINEERING UK LIMITED

BRITISH ELECTRIC LAMPS LIMITED

ONWARD HOLDINGS LIMITED

DUYNIE LIMITED

AVTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASHLEIGH SIGNS)

BANWAIT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

OSSETT BREWERY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

SPECTRUM COMMUNITY HEALTH C.I.C

PRODUCTION PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED

VIAMASTER TRANSPORT LIMITED

FINDPATH LIMITED (SANDAL MOTOR GROUP)

BRILLIANT STAGES LIMITED (TAIT)

AIREA PLC

KOLORCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACUMEN WASTE SERVICES LIMITED

WNF GROUP LIMITED (MILLENNIUM SUPPORT

KAYE’S HOTELS LIMITED

ERNEST COOPER LIMITED

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED (PTSG)

HORBURY BRIDGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LOSCOE INVESTMENTS LTD (ACORN WEB OFFSET)

WILKES VENDING SERVICES LIMITED

CARCLO PLC

F.S.H (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

WAKEFIELD SHIRT COMPANY LIMITED (THE) (DOUBLETWO)

APELSON APPLIANCES UK LTD

G3 REMARKETING LIMITED

PARKSIDE FLEXIBLES (EUROPE) LIMITED

BRIAN YEARDLEY CONTINENTAL LIMITED

SCS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

SEWTEC AUTOMATION LIMITED

NEWTON HOLDINGS YORKSHIRE LIMITED (HYGIENE SUPPLIES DIRECT)

ADE POWER LIMITED

CONSERVATORY OUTLET LIMITED

HI-WIRE LIMITED

ASKERN HOLDINGS LIMITED

NATIONWIDE STRUCTURES HOLDINGS LIMITED

YSP TRADING LIMITED

WILLIAM LAMB (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

CONCEPT RECRUITMENT GROUP LIMITED

THOMAS FAWCETT & SONS, LIMITED

H H CIVILS HOLDINGS LIMITED

GENERGYONE LTD.

D NOBLE HOLDING CASTLEFORD LIMITED (NOBLE HOMES)

PREMIER QUALITY FOODS LIMITED

ATTENDS LIMITED

DAKIN-FLATHERS LIMITED

TOTAL RECRUIT LTD

TYTO LEASING LIMITED (BLUESTONE)

NATIONAL COAL MINING MUSEUM FOR ENGLAND TRUST LTD

LPW GROUP LTD

HESSLE PLANT LIMITED

HANSON BUILDINGS HOLDINGS LIMITED

OSSETT HOLDINGS LIMITED (ZEINA FOODS)

ORION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (ORION HOMES

TEI LIMITED

NEXANS POWER ACCESSORIES (UK) LTD

TOILETRY SALES LIMITED (TSL HEALTHCARE)

MINSTER LAW LIMITED

IMEXPART LIMITED (IMEX)

TOTAL RACKING SOLUTIONS LIMITED (RACKING SOLUTIONS)

STROMA BUILDING CONTROL LIMITED