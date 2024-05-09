Revealed: Here are the Wakefield District's top 100 performing companies
Wakefield-based Card Factory PLC came in first position, followed by Team17 Group PLC in second spot. Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC, also known as Haribo UK, came in at number three.
Hague Print Media Supplies Limited were awarded the Highest Placed SME award.
The 2024/25 list was revealed at state-of-the-art creative industries hub Tileyard North Wakefield with representatives from the Top 100 businesses and partner organisations in attendance.
Launched for the very first time this year, the Wakefield Top 100 Companies celebrates the achievements of the district’s business community and promotes the district as a place to do business with unrivalled investment and growth opportunities.
The initiative was founded by partners Wakefield Council, the University of Huddersfield and the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It’s wonderful to see that so many businesses in our district are thriving and this event was a brilliant opportunity to come together and recognise and celebrate their achievements.
“We want to continue to showcase Wakefield as the place for business, investment and growth. The Wakefield Top 100 Companies list promotes our business community both regionally and nationally.
“We are committed to supporting local businesses and will work them to deliver an economy where the wellbeing of our residents is central to success. I’d encourage more local businesses to reach out and see how we can help.”
Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, said: "Celebrating the top-performing companies in Wakefield not only showcases the vibrant business landscape of the district but also reinforces our commitment to nurturing local talent.
"Through this initiative we can foster an environment where our graduates see tangible opportunities for growth and career advancement right on their doorstep."
Sue Cooke, CEO of the 3M BIC, added: “It's encouraging to see so many innovative companies in Wakefield, from a diverse range of sectors. Many are rooted in the district's rich heritage, while others are relatively new and demonstrating bright futures ahead. Showcasing these successes is key to inspiring other companies to embrace innovation by pushing boundaries and striving for greater things.”
Wakefield Council’s Economic Wellbeing Strategy sets out the ambitions for the next five years. The Top 100 not only celebrates local businesses but helps to meet our ambitions by increasing growth in key sectors, creating high quality job opportunities and meeting the needs of our young people.
Many businesses are already working in ways which support the new strategy. Spectrum Community Health CIC, who appear at number 46 in the list, are a not-for-profit social business providing quality healthcare and offer employees clear career pathways, development opportunities and are committed to becoming a lived experience inclusive employer.
The Wakefield Top 100 Companies list is determined by a set of constant metrics, using a combination of turnover, profit, employee numbers and growth, all derived from published company accounts of locally registered firms drawn from the Bureau Van Dijk – FAME database.If you’d like help and support with your business, contact our Wakefield First team on 01924 305835 or email [email protected]
Full list of the Top 100 are:
CARD FACTORY PLC
TEAM17 GROUP PLC
DUNHILLS (PONTEFRACT) P L C
NEWLY WEDS FOODS ACQUISITION LIMITED
TEVA UK LIMITED
ULTIMA FURNITURE SYSTEMS LIMITED
REUSE GLASS UK LIMITED (URM UK
CARS 2 LIMITED
CUBICO GROUP LIMITED (EASY BATHROOMS)
FORZA FOODS LIMITED
WASTECARE GROUP LIMITED
CCL LABEL LIMITED
BRAVESHIRE LIMITED
SEW-EURODRIVE LIMITED
NIMBUS BUILDING PRODUCTS LIMITED
GENERATOR POWER LIMITED
STOELZLE FLACONNAGE LIMITED
HAGUE PRINT MEDIA SUPPLIES LIMITED
PELICAN ENGINEERING CO. LIMITED
PLASMOR (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
ESSECO UK LIMITED
LINPAC PACKAGING LIMITED
STORELOGS HOLDINGS LIMITED
SNF (UK) LIMITEDLEEDS COMMERCIAL LIMITED
SWITALSKIS SOLICITORS LIMITED
LYNX CONCRETE HOLDINGS LIMITED
THURSTON GROUP LIMITED
J MARR HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE ICE CO)
PETER DUFFY HOLDINGS LIMITED
MCLEAN & APPLETON (HOLDINGS)
KILLGERM GROUP LIMITED
ADL PLC (ADL CARE)
GRAVITY FITNESS LIMITED
YORKSHIRE PREMIER MEAT LIMITED
PACKO INOX LIMITED
KEY ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS & STOREFITTERS LTD
CADDICK CONSTRUCTION (NW) LIMITED
POWELL ENGINEERING UK LIMITED
BRITISH ELECTRIC LAMPS LIMITED
ONWARD HOLDINGS LIMITED
DUYNIE LIMITED
AVTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASHLEIGH SIGNS)
BANWAIT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
OSSETT BREWERY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
SPECTRUM COMMUNITY HEALTH C.I.C
PRODUCTION PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
VIAMASTER TRANSPORT LIMITED
FINDPATH LIMITED (SANDAL MOTOR GROUP)
BRILLIANT STAGES LIMITED (TAIT)
AIREA PLC
KOLORCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACUMEN WASTE SERVICES LIMITED
WNF GROUP LIMITED (MILLENNIUM SUPPORT
KAYE’S HOTELS LIMITED
ERNEST COOPER LIMITED
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED (PTSG)
HORBURY BRIDGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
LOSCOE INVESTMENTS LTD (ACORN WEB OFFSET)
WILKES VENDING SERVICES LIMITED
CARCLO PLC
F.S.H (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
WAKEFIELD SHIRT COMPANY LIMITED (THE) (DOUBLETWO)
APELSON APPLIANCES UK LTD
G3 REMARKETING LIMITED
PARKSIDE FLEXIBLES (EUROPE) LIMITED
BRIAN YEARDLEY CONTINENTAL LIMITED
SCS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEWTEC AUTOMATION LIMITED
NEWTON HOLDINGS YORKSHIRE LIMITED (HYGIENE SUPPLIES DIRECT)
ADE POWER LIMITED
CONSERVATORY OUTLET LIMITED
HI-WIRE LIMITED
ASKERN HOLDINGS LIMITED
NATIONWIDE STRUCTURES HOLDINGS LIMITED
YSP TRADING LIMITED
WILLIAM LAMB (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
CONCEPT RECRUITMENT GROUP LIMITED
THOMAS FAWCETT & SONS, LIMITED
H H CIVILS HOLDINGS LIMITED
GENERGYONE LTD.
D NOBLE HOLDING CASTLEFORD LIMITED (NOBLE HOMES)
PREMIER QUALITY FOODS LIMITED
ATTENDS LIMITED
DAKIN-FLATHERS LIMITED
TOTAL RECRUIT LTD
TYTO LEASING LIMITED (BLUESTONE)
NATIONAL COAL MINING MUSEUM FOR ENGLAND TRUST LTD
LPW GROUP LTD
HESSLE PLANT LIMITED
HANSON BUILDINGS HOLDINGS LIMITED
OSSETT HOLDINGS LIMITED (ZEINA FOODS)
ORION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (ORION HOMES
TEI LIMITED
NEXANS POWER ACCESSORIES (UK) LTD
TOILETRY SALES LIMITED (TSL HEALTHCARE)
MINSTER LAW LIMITED
IMEXPART LIMITED (IMEX)
TOTAL RACKING SOLUTIONS LIMITED (RACKING SOLUTIONS)
STROMA BUILDING CONTROL LIMITED
The full Wakefield Top 100 Companies list and more details on the businesses for 2024/25 can be found here: www.wakefieldfirst.com/wakefield-top-100
