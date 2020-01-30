Revealed: Yorkshire's finest takeaway is crowned at glittering awards dinner

WAKEFIELD-based Bear Kitchen has been voted the best takeaway in Yorkshire.

The British Takeaway Awards (BTAs), which are run in association with Just Eat, have unveiled the best delivery restaurants across the UK.

Describing itself as "fast food with an attitude, " Bear Kitchen was created by Ben Atkinson and his partner Elle Caldicott.

It focuses on producing high-quality food at low prices in a sustainable environment.

All the company's packaging is environmentally friendly.

The event at The Savoy hotel in London was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr and attended by a line-up of famous faces including ‘I’m a Celebrity’ finalist Roman Kemp, his fellow contestant James Haskell and wife Chloe Madeley, singer Louise Redknapp, and TOWIE star and Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna.

The judges included Ainsley Harriott and former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham.

The awards recognise the best takeaways in each UK region, alongside crowning the Best Takeaway Chef, Best Takeaway Delivery Driver and the Game Changer delivery restaurant.

Andrew Kenny, the UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “We are so proud to support the British Takeaway Awards for the fifth year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to recognise the dedication and hard work that goes on behind the scenes, and more importantly, celebrate the heroes of our high streets who bring the nation the food they love.

“From the independent small business owners who inspire their teams to strive for better, chefs who continually innovate their menus, and delivery drivers who go the extra mile to provide excellent customer service - the food delivery industry is full of unsung heroes. It’s only right that they have their moment in the spotlight.”