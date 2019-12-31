Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi: These are the New Year's Day opening hours for Wakefield's supermarkets

The New Year has arrived, bringing with it a whole host of promises and resolutions.

But as 2020 begins, and we all prepare for life to return to its usual schedule, many shops will operate on bank holiday opening hours, in an attempt to give staff a well-earned break.

These are the opening hours for every supermarket in Wakefield this New Year's Day. Looking for a specific store? Press Ctrl+F on your keyboard, or use your phone's "search in page" function.

⚫ Sainsbury's Trinity Walk

Seasonal opening hours will be in place on Wednesday, January 1, when Sainsbury's will be open from 9am to 7pm.

⚫ Tesco Express, Stanley Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 8am to 10pm on New Year's Day.

⚫ Iceland, Kirkgate

Iceland will open at 8am and close at 6pm, one hour earlier than usual.

⚫ Morrisons, George Street (The Ridings)

Morrisons will close at 6pm on New Year's Eve and open from 9am to 6pm on New Year's Day.

⚫ Sainsbury's, Ings Road

Sainsbury's will open slightly later than usual, with customers welcome from 9am to 7pm.

⚫ Jack's, Westgate Retail Park

Jack's will close at 7pm on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day.

⚫ Asda, Dewsbury Road

Bank Holiday opening hours will be in place at Asda tomorrow, with the shop open from 10am to 5pm.

⚫ Morrisons, Dewsbury Road

The Dewsbury Road store will open from 9am to 6pm, according to their website,

⚫ The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Snowhill Retail Park

The Food Warehouse will open from 8am to 5pm on New Year's Day.

⚫ Aldi, Snow Hill Way

Aldi has not advertised any New Year's Day-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Aldi, Batley Road

Aldi has not advertised any New Year's Day-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Aldi, Asdale Road

Aldi has not advertised any New Year's Day-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Asda Wakefield Superstore, Asdale Road

The 24-hour superstore will open from 10am to 5pm on January 1.

⚫ Tesco Express, Leeds Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 8am to 10pm.

⚫Co-Op Food, Meadow Vale

This store is open from 8am to 6pm on New Year's Day.

⚫ Tesco Express, Barnsley Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 8am to 10am.