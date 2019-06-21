Salon of the Year 2019: Wakefield’s top salon is finally revealed

The winners of the Wakefield Express Salon of the Year 2019 can finally be revealed.

Chill Beauty on Co-operative Street in Lofthouse claimed gold in the awards.

The top three was completed by Truffles Nails and Beauty on Hendal Lane in Kettlethorpe and The Salon on Leeds Road in Outwood.

It’s the first time Chill, which specialises in skincare including spa and crystal clear treatments, has entered.

Owner Nickie Tempest said: “I’m really pleased. We’ve been here for 15 years but this time we just decided to go for it.

“All our clients said they would vote for us and the response was unbelievable. We have such a loyal client based having been here for so long and they’ve been brilliant.

“I think we did so well because we’re different, we’re not just an in-and-out salon. We use high-end products and we’re all about making our clients feel pampered. Everyone is so busy these days so it’s nice to have time to come in and chill.

“I’d like to say a big well done to my team because we wouldn’t have been able to get the votes without them.

“And thank you to our brilliant and loyal clients who have been supporting us all these years.”

Second place Truffles came back from disaster to claim the award after the salon was gutted by a fire in 2017.

Owner Carys Barnes vowed to rebuild her business after the blaze and was able to return her revamped Hendal Road premises two years ago.

She said: “I had to start again from scratch and I lost about 50 per cent of my clients so it was really difficult and I didn’t know if it would work out or not.

“But eventually it all came together and I think we’re even better than we were before.

“My loyal clients stuck with me through it and winning this award was a big achievement, everyone was over the moon for me and wishing me congratulations.

“I’d just like to say thank you to all my clients and my mum for supporting me through everything.”

The Salon claimed third place despite being a relatively small business with only three staff members.

Owner Michelle Eaton said: “We’re really happy we were able to beat off some of the bigger competitors.

“Because we are such a small salon a lot of our clients are friends and we’ve known them for a long time.”

She thanked her customers and staff Chelsea Clifford and Abigail Birmingham.

True Beauty on The Springs and Harmony Hair and Beauty completed the top five in a tightly fought competition.