'Shabby chic might sum it up' - Express readers react as Wakefield named one of 'most chic' cities in UK

Wakefield was named one of the most chic cities

A blog post on Dowsing and Reynolds’ website listed the city third in the category after St Albans and Bath.

To put it all in context, the website explained it’s criteria.

It said: “For the study, we created a unique Dowsing & Reynolds index – scoring each UK city on cultural infrastructure – listed buildings and museums, chicness – boutique hotels, interest in style – online searches related to interior design, and future potential.”

And on its West Yorkshire entry, the website said: “Third place, meanwhile, went to surprise destination – Wakefield – a quietly cultured little city with its own monthly art walk, as well as the Hepworth Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.”

Express readers shared their thoughts on our Facebook page.

Janet Morris said: "What a joke it used to be a great city. Apart from the Hepworth and a few nice places to eat and drink there is nothing chic about it."

Diane Crabtree said: "Have those voting ever visited Wakefield."

Jan Bradley said: "I agree with have some amazing culture sites on our doorstep across the area but boutique hotels !! Where are these?"

Ian Hippy McNeil said: "....and yet every time the BBC wish to show a downtrodden town high street, they use footage of the cathedral precinct. Namely where BHS looks like it's to be knocked down."

Amanda Garside said: "Shabby chic"

SC Booth said: "Comments on this sum up people's ignorance. Find me a city that hasn't got areas that need improvement and have areas of deprivation. We should celebrate our successes rather than decry."