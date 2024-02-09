Shoe brand POD teams up with Wakefield indie band Skinny Living and singer-songwriter Sonni Mills for new campaign
POD, based in Wakefield, has teamed up with indie act Skinny Living and singer-songwriter Sonni Mills for The Soul of ‘76.
A celebration of the year POD was founded, the firm said the campaign is “a celebration of the nostalgic, expressive, and care-free style that epitomised the seventies”.
POD marketing manager Katie Malley said: “1976 was the start of one of the hottest summers on record and a goal of the campaign was to recapture the nostalgia of long summer days spent outdoors.
“We wanted to inspire followers of the brand to live in the moment, without technology and enjoy unapologetic freedom, as they would have done back in 1976.
“Skinny Living and Sonni were the perfect fit to enable us to capture the essence of the campaign.
"They brought energy to our photoshoot that the campaign demanded.
"We’ve worked with them for years, so they already have natural product and brand affinity.”
To mark the launch, POD will release two new styles for its spring summer season - Dusty and Wonder, in black, olive, and dusty pink.
In September last year a Skinny Living concert was cancelled over fears of uncontrollable numbers.
The band's plans to play for fans in The Ridings car park were thrown out over fears that uncontrollable numbers would turn up to the event.
Since meeting at an open mic night in the Admiral Duncan pub on Thornes Lane, the band has amassed more than 80 million streams and sold-out tours across the country.