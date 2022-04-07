Shoe retailer Deichmann re-opens its doors at Trinity Walk Wakefield after £120K refurb

The retail giant’s 609m2 has undergone a complete £120K refurbishment.

Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% limited opening offers on selected lines.

The store will celebrate the refurbishment on Saturday, April 9 with giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day:

Europe's biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has opened its doors to its latest refurbished store at Trinity Walk.

There will be FREE shoes for the first 25 customers through the doors, limited edition bags for the first 500 customers and a spin the wheel slot machine game with discounts and giveaways.