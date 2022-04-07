Shoe retailer Deichmann re-opens its doors at Trinity Walk Wakefield after £120K refurb
Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has opened its doors to its latest refurbished store at Trinity Walk.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:12 pm
The retail giant’s 609m2 has undergone a complete £120K refurbishment.
Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% limited opening offers on selected lines.
The store will celebrate the refurbishment on Saturday, April 9 with giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day:
There will be FREE shoes for the first 25 customers through the doors, limited edition bags for the first 500 customers and a spin the wheel slot machine game with discounts and giveaways.