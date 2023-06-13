News you can trust since 1852
Shoezone announced as latest store coming to Trinity Walk

Trinity Walk has announced the latest store opening in Wakefield – footwear retailer Shoezone.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

The store will open next to WH Smith in the main mall this summer.

Shoezone is the seventh new signing for Trinity Walk in 2023 and follows three major additions in 2022.

The news comes just over a week after it was announced that Sports Direct will be joining the Trinity Walk family.

The sports superstore will be situated across two floors in a unit at the top of Teall Way and will join a long list of new additions within the popular complex in the heart of the city centre.

Jewellers, Warren James recently relocated to a new unit within Trinity Walk following the end of its lease of premises at the bottom of Teall Street.

