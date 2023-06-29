Today, Thursday, June 29, Premier on Balne Lane and Boghar Bro’s Superstore, Pontefract, are offering the bundle, which includes a variety of essential groceries and much-loved treats to help retailers support local families stock up their cupboards for the school lunches in the face of the current cost-of living crisis, and with a combined RRP of £10.79, it’s a big saving for families to make.

The 1p School Lunches Bundle contains:

Five bananas

The bundle is on offer for TODAY only at Premier on Balne Lane.

Robinsons cordial 900ml

Six pack of crisps

Kellogg’s Squares x2

Loaf of Bread 800g

Jam jar 300g

Jaffa Cakes

This latest offering from Snappy Shopper follows on from last week’s successful 1p Households Bundle, which saw families up and down the country revel in delight as word quickly spread of the big savings Snappy Shopper and their local retailers were offering.

Snappy Shopper are encouraging customers to get in early, with many retailers selling out well before they closed their doors for the day!

After last week’s bundle promotion, Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper said: “To see the public’s reaction to our 1p Household Bundle was very emotional for us.

"Speaking to our retailers, who know first-hand the difficulties so many families are facing in the current climate, it has been so important to do everything we can to help and reconnect communities by making a difference with our money saving promotions. We are so excited to offer yet another bundle at a time that we know can be particularly expensive for families.”