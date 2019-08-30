Something big is brewing in Wakefield at the Salt Beer Factory

The Salt Beer Factory is rasing a glass to a double success in the fiercely contested World Beer Awards, putting West Yorkshire on the map internationally

The innovative micro-brewery, launched in November last year by Ossett Brewing Company, has a 20 hectolitre brewery and modern taproom, sited in a Grade II listedformer Edwardian tram-shed. It sits in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage village of Saltaire, and also offers live music and comedy, as well as food.

It is the brewing, however, that has brought its international acclaim. SALT scooped UK gold medal in the WBA’s Black IPA class with ‘Answer is None’ (7.2% abv) and UK bronze for American IPA with ‘Alpaca DDH IPA’ (6.6% abv). Both winners were first brewed in March this year.

The World Beer Awards, with an international team of judges, aims to select and promote the world’s best beers for consumers across the globe.

Ossett owner Jamie Lawson said: “With the launch of SALT we entered the craft beer

market following 20 years of brewing top quality cask-conditioned ales at Ossett. Now mthat experience and talent have shone through to result in these internationally prestigious awards. To win this high acclaim in less than a year of brewing at SALT is a wonderful achievement for the brewery team - a real testimony to the very creative and high-quality beers they are brewing.”

The Beer Factory is also shortlisted as a finalist in the SBID International Design Excellence Awards 2019. This acknowledges amazing designs from over 46 countries..

Visit www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk for more on the brewery.