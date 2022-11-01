A host of exhibitors will be attending the event at St Peter and St Paul’s RC Church, Stanley, selling everything you need for the upcoming festive season.

There will be handmade crafts and gifts on sale including cards, homeware, jewellery, artwork, accessories and much more.

Colleen Flood, an organiser at St Peter and St Paul’s RC Church, said: “Come along to our Gift and Craft Fair on Saturday, November 12 at St Peter and St Pauls RC Church parish centre (opposite Asda, Wakefield WF2 7NR) from 10am until 2pm.

A range of crafts, collectables and gifts will be on offer at the fair on Saturday, November 12.

"Come and browse around the stalls selling beautiful gifts and handmade crafts.

"Meet your friends and family for lunch, we are serving freshly made sandwiches and cakes throughout the event.

"We look forward to seeing you there.”