The massive new Amazon warehouse off Newmarket Lane, Stanley, is set to bring 1,800 jobs to the region.

Amazon has not yet confirmed the opening date of its newest warehouse but pictures of the site reveal construction of the site is complete and the American logistics juggernaut is working with Jobcentre Plus to fill the massive 1,300 permanent roles and an additional 500 temporary jobs needed at the fulfillment centre.

With the trademark blue outline, white cladding and grey features, the mammoth warehouse can be seen from some distance.

The new Amazon warehouse in Stanley, Wakefield.

The centre is built upon the former Newmarket Silkstone Colliery, which closed its doors for the final time in September 1983, ahead of the national UK Miners’ Strike, which saw 300,000 miners across Yorkshire, Lancashire Staffordshire and elsewhere strike in attempt to to prevent colliery closures.

The site, which stood empty since the closure of the mine, was allocated for employment when permission was granted by Wakefield Council for a new community stadium in 2012.

That development, which would have seen Wakefield Trinity RLFC relocate from Belle Vue to the stadium, never came to fruition however.

Amazon has remained fairly tight-lipped on the latest warehouse but a spokesperson for the company said this week: “We are excited about our latest project in Wakefield and look forward to sharing more information as the project progresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Wakefield Council Coun Denise Jeffery.

The company’s distinctive signs have gone up on the two million square foot facility owned by Mountpark Logistics, who built the facility with contractors ISG.

It is around half the size of the 42 metre high Newcold warehouse nearby, which was built in 2018 and has been criticised for being an eyesore on the local landscape.

Planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council for the warehouse in April 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the positive employment opportunities, members of the local community in Stanley are split on the development.

The new Amazon warehouse in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Residents have said that the warehouse negatively impacts the landscape and they question the contribution of the new warehouse to the local economy.

Nicola Sinclair, chair of Stanley Residents Group, said: “The group cannot speak for everyone in Stanley without consulting, but many will, of course, be very glad to see 1,800 much needed jobs at the Amazon warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New jobs were always part of what was promised when permission was given to develop the whole warehouse project on Newmarket Lane.

“But, it was only approved as part of the promised stadium being built there, which never happened.

An exterior view of the giant new Amazon warehouse in Stanley, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Many residents are unhappy with how that went down and feel that the development is a massive visual blight on our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The huge warehouse now sits on what used to be a much-loved area for wildlife that had blossomed after the end of earlier industrialisation.

“Jobs for locals are great, but it is a shame that the profits will not return to the local community or pay a fair share in corporation tax.

“Imagine if the space and retail revenue taken up by the Amazon warehouse was actually returned to Wakefield in the form of independent local retailers.”

Earlier this year, residents living near the site raised concerns over the dust and noise created by construction of the warehouse. One resident, who didn’t want to be named at the time, said that they couldn’t sit in their garden due to the construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery meanwhile welcomed the development and promise of new jobs this week.

Coun Jeffery said: “We are pleased to see Amazon invest in our district and bring with it a large number of employment opportunities.

“Amazon is just the latest household name to establish a base in the district. The company joins Burberry, Haribo and Coca-Cola Enterprises, which along with our homegrown small and medium sized businesses will help strengthen our local economy.”

MP for Morley and Outwood, Andrea Jenkyns has also welcomed the development. Ms Jenkyns said: “I am delighted to hear that Amazon will be creating 1,800 jobs in my constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a major vote of confidence from an international company, and will provide a significant boost for the local economy.

"Going forward, I look forward to working alongside Amazon to ensure that this investment has a positive impact for the people of Stanley, Morley and Outwood."

Local councillors Coun Jack Hemingway and Coun Lynn Masterman for Stanley and Outwood East however declined to provide a comment.

Around 300 jobs have already been filled and recruitment is still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employment and partnership manager at the Jobcentre Plus Pontefract, Alison Humphries, said: “Wakefield Jobcentre Plus was approached by Amazon to support them in filling 1,800 jobs for their new site in Stanley.

“1,500 permanent roles and 300 temporary roles were available, of which 300 of these vacancies needed to be filled by the end of October,” she said.

“Employer Advisors within the Wakefield area delivered weekly recruitment events resulting in 300 vacancies being filled in record time enabling the site to open earlier than planned.”

By 2022, Amazon plans to boast a UK workforce of 55,000, with a number of new warehouses to open soon in Teesside, Merseyside and Poole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Amazon snapped up a 515,000 sq ft development built by Caddick Construction in Knottingley that created 500 jobs and pumped £5.5m into the economy.