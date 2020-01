A charity shop which was one of the most prolific in the country for donations says it is now desperate for stock.

The British Heart Foundation on Wakefield’s Westgate is wanting clothes, shoes, books, CDs and DVDs.

Shop manager Sharon Johnson said: “We used to be one of the top 10 shops in the country but we’re struggling.”

Items can be dropped off at the shop or can be collected. Call 01924 362207.