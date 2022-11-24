The pub at Horbury Road reopened last week after around two months of renovations.

The hostelry has undergone a complete transformation, with new management and staff, a complete overhaul of its interior and exterior decor and a new selection of drinks and food on offer.

Owned by Greene King, the pub is being managed by Mustard Pubs and general manager, Gemma Woodhouse, formerly of the Fox and Hounds in Newmillerdam.

The Lupset on Horbury Road.

Speaking about the grand reopening, Gemma said: “The opening night was extremely busy, it went down fantastic.

“We had a live band playing and people dancing throughout the night, the place was full!

"We’ve had great feedback from our customers saying that the pub looks gorgeous and our staff are lovely.”

The pub employs a team of 24 team members, including a brand-new kitchen team and a number of students picking up one or two front of house shifts a week.

The pub has a jam-packed calendar of events throughout the week.

The Lupset will be showing the England matches at the World Cup as well as having a packed schedule with a curry night on a Monday, a quiz night every Tuesday, free pool on a Wednesday, an open mic night each Thursday and a live act every Friday.

Gemma added: “We are trying to get back to the older style, family pub with good food, plenty of entertainment, a good Sunday carvery, cask ales and plenty of different spirits and gin.

“There will be a number of different offers going on. We have plenty of events planned for the summer.

“When it gets warmer, we will be fully utilising our outdoor area. We aim to put on activities for children, host a gin festival and some live music events.”

The Lupset has three 70 inch TVS and a pool table for customers to use.

Working in collaboration with the Lupset-based cleaning company, Platinum Crystal Clean Ltd, the pub also acts as a drop-off point for residents to donate toys and Christmas gifts to be distributed to children who may otherwise go without presents on Christmas Day.

For more information on how to donate, visit The Lupset ‘s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thelupset.

