Taylor Wimpey donates life saving defibrillator to Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a selection of homes available to purchase at its Ember Mews development, the housebuilder delivered the defibrillator to the squash club located nearby.

Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club was chosen as the recipient of the defibrillator, which will serve its players and staff members who train and work at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation is part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), with both BHF and Taylor Wimpey donating potentially life-saving public access defibrillators (PADs) to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated a public access defibrillator to Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club, as part of its commitment to the communities in which it builds.

As part of its commitment to leaving behind a lasting legacy in the areas it builds homes in, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the local community was Steve Ridge, Manager at Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club. Steve said: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for this defibrillator.

"While we hope that it won’t ever be needed, it will be reassuring to residents to know that this unit can be accessed in the event of an emergency and hopefully help to save someone’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It is really important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we build. We want to help ensure that more defibrillators are available for people across the country who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible.”

Sarah Forsey, Survival Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “More than 30,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital every year but less than one in ten survive. More people could be saved if everyone felt confident performing CPR and using a public access defibrillator.