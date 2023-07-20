Cellnex UK wrote to Wakefield Council to object to a planning application at Castle Head Farm in Lofthouse that would mean a 5G mast built.

The firm said its existing antenna could be upgraded to that standard.

Under the plans, submitted by Icon Tower Infrastructure Limited (ITIL), the 46ft monopole mast at the site would be demolished and a replacement base would be fitted with an 82ft lattice mast and six antennas.

Castle Head Lane. Picture by Google

In its objection to the council, Cellnex said: “Our interest in this application relates to Cellnex UK’s ownership of an electronic communications base station at the application site that the applicant proposes to remove from the site as part of their proposal.

"This base station provides shared electronic communications infrastructure used by the Mobile Network Operators EE Limited and Hutchison 3G UK Limited (the brand 3).

“The existing Cellnex UK base station is not currently redundant nor will it be redundant in the foreseeable future and it is capable of being upgraded to deliver the improved 3G, 4G, and 5G services to surrounding area that forms the central justification for ITIL’s proposal.”

The firm said it had the authority to redevelop its mast and if the new proposal from Icon Tower was approved it would remove its mast.

It said the new planning application would then have to seek permission for a brand new, rather than a replacement, mast.

It added: “The Cellnex UK mast will either remain at the site or be relocated in the vicinity and the current planning application should be assessed on the basis that there will be two masts at the site.

"Our existing mast is a long-established structure and is fully in accordance with the planning policy and regulatory framework and which benefits from permitted development rights for relocation and redevelopment.”

Icon Tower said in its supporting information that the existing mast could not support necessary upgrades.

It said: “Icon Tower is committed to following through on the Government’s aims and to responsible development of wireless infrastructure.