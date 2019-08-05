Tesco announces 4,500 job cuts across 153 stores

Supermarket Tesco has said around 4.500 staff in 153 of their Tesco Metro stores are to lose their jobs in the latest round of cuts.

The store said changes to the way the stores operated would 'serve shoppers better' and help to 'run our business more sustainably.'

While most of the jobs facing the axe will be cut from 153 mid-size Tesco Metro stores, the latest round of redundancies will also target jobs at smaller Tesco Express stores and the larger superstores.

Tesco, which employs are 340,000 people in the UK and Ireland, said changes to the company would improve faster and simpler ways of filling the shelves and staff working more flexibly to improve customer service.

Tesco workforce stands at over 300,000 and the Big 4 retailer is regarded as the UK’s biggest private sector employer.

The grocery giant said the latest job cuts are part of a continuing review of how its stores are operated amid an “increasingly competitive and challenging retail environment”.

Tesco added there would be “a leaner management structure”.

The latest round of job cuts comes after Tesco revealed it was looking to review 9,000 jobs across its business in January.

The staff affected were those who worked at 90 fresh food counters of its largest supermarkets, head office, staff canteens, and the on the shop floor.

Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw national officer, said: "Our members at Tesco are shocked and dismayed by yet another round of potential job losses, coming just months after 9,000 staff were put at risk in stores.

"We will be working hard to make sure that any members potentially affected by these proposals are supported at this difficult time and throughout the consultation period.

"This issue is not confined to Tesco, our High Streets are in crisis, with jobs being lost due to shops closing, retailers folding and businesses engaging in significant restructuring to survive.

"We need the government to address the worries and concerns of shop workers and our members."