Tesco at Wakefield's Westgate Retail Park set to permanently close

Shoppers in Wakefield will soon have one less supermarket to choose from for their groceries.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
The supermarket giant, located in Westgate Retail Park, will close its doors for good next week.

The store only opened early last year after replacing the discount branch, Jack’s, which was axed.

A sign on the window of the store states that it is permanently closing on Friday, September 15, which is believed to be due to low customer demand.

Tesco say there are three Tesco Express stores across the district, which will continue to serve the community – Barnsley Road, Stanley Road and Leeds Road – and staff at the Westgate Retail Park store will have the option to be redepolyed to another store in the area.

