The supermarket giant, located in Westgate Retail Park, will close its doors for good next week.

The store only opened early last year after replacing the discount branch, Jack’s, which was axed.

A sign on the window of the store states that it is permanently closing on Friday, September 15, which is believed to be due to low customer demand.

