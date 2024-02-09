Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If approved, Matrix House could be converted into a Tesco Express convenience store.

The retail giant has applied to Wakefield Council for permission to sell booze daily at the premises between 6am and midnight.

Residents have until February 19 to make objections or comments in support of the application.

Tesco has applied to Wakefield Council for permission to sell alcohol at the Matrix House building, on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe.

A planning application, originally made by Co-op, to convert the former business units into retail premises with parking was approved in July 2021.

The scheme attracted 42 objections from members of the local community at the time, with 29 in favour of a new business.

Concerns were raised over the possible increase in traffic in the area and the impact on residents living next to the site.

Others said the new premises would affect similar business operating nearby.

Those in favour said it would be an “asset” to people living in Wrenthorpe and would reduce car journeys for those living on a new housing development nearby.

Bringing an empty building back into use was also welcomed.

Approving the plan, an officer’s report said at the time that there were “no technical reasons” for withholding planning permission.

The report added: “The scheme would also bring a vacant building back into use and provide a local convenience store for day-to-day shopping requirements.”

Nadiah Sharp, independent councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West, said she was opposed to the latest licensing application.

She said: “I think there will be a lot of consternation in the community over this as there was a lot of opposition to the planning application three years ago.

“We already have several licensed premises as well as pubs, bars and eateries in Wrenthorpe. Do we really need another?”