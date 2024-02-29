The Body Shop at Trinity Walk one of 75 shutting their doors for good
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cosmetics, skin care, and perfume chain will pull down the shutters at Trinity Walk, while 116 are to continue trading for now.
The Body Shop entered administration last month and, as a result, announced it would be closing nearly half of its stores in the UK.
The portfolio of nearly 200 shops was said to be "no longer viable" after "years of unprofitability".
Administrators from FRP Advisory had already announced the closure of half of the company's brick-and-mortar stores across the UK, with seven closed on February 20.
The exact date for when the store will close has not been revealed, but are expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
FRP Advisory said that the closures were part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand, adding that it will bring The Body Shop's estate in line with competitors and support a "return to financial stability".