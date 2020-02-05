The Range takes over former Poundworld depot in Normanton

The Range has signed up to take over the empty warehouse in Normanton following the demise of Poundworld.

The retailer has taken up a 20-year lease on the 31-acre site which covers a massive 547,000 sq ft of distribution floor space.

The Range, which last year opened a store on Ings Road in Wakefield, already has a distribution centre in Thorne near Doncaster and in Avonmouth in Bristol.

It also has 175 shops across the UK selling homeware, furniture, art supplies and DIY products.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive officer of The Range, said: “As part of our ongoing expansion and new supply chain initiatives we were looking for flexible, additional space.

"The key attraction of Normanton was its close proximity to our existing Northern distribution centre in Doncaster and of course the nearby motorway network.”

The huge warehouse on Premier Way North was once the head office of Poundworld.

The budget company ceased trading in July 2018 with the loss of hundreds of stores and thousands of jobs.