The Ridings celebrates 40th birthday with big bash and special superhero guests
And there were surprise guests galore at the centre with families enjoying everything the centre has to offer.
There were free cupcakes by La Cupcakes and Fudge Wakefield including a gluten-free option by The Gluten Free Bakery, free balloons, candy floss, giveaways and face painting.
Star Wars characters courtesy of Sentinel Squad UK, superhero characters and baby dinosaur, courtesy of Red Cape a balloon modeller from LT Entertainment, all made an appearance, along with centre mascot BeeBop.
Visitors also enjoyed DJ Hasan Ehsanullah, curated makers fayre, by Little Hummingbird Events and a special appearance by Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin.
Here are a few photos from the day!