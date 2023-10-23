The Ridings celebrates 40th birthday with big bash and special superhero guests

The party was in full swing at The Ridings Shopping Centre on Saturday as people flocked to enjoy its 40th birthday celebrations.

And there were surprise guests galore at the centre with families enjoying everything the centre has to offer.

There were free cupcakes by La Cupcakes and Fudge Wakefield including a gluten-free option by The Gluten Free Bakery, free balloons, candy floss, giveaways and face painting.

Star Wars characters courtesy of Sentinel Squad UK, superhero characters and baby dinosaur, courtesy of Red Cape a balloon modeller from LT Entertainment, all made an appearance, along with centre mascot BeeBop.

Visitors also enjoyed DJ Hasan Ehsanullah, curated makers fayre, by Little Hummingbird Events and a special appearance by Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin.

Here are a few photos from the day!

Ridings turns 40 There was lots of fun to be had on Saturday as the Ridings Shopping Centre celebrated its 40th year with a big party.

Ridings at 40 There were free balloons for everyone.

Ridings at 40 Face painting was popular.