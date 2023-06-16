The Ridings Centre giving local businesses the opportunity to buy retail units

Z&F Properties Limited recently bought The Ridings and their on-site team are working hard to bring back the vibrancy to the shopping centre.

This includes a raft of new businesses opening, new shopfronts, replacing shutters and an introduction of a purpose designed and built, inclusive indoor children’s adventure play area.

Zahid Iqbal, owner of Z&F Properties, said: “Major decisions are having to be made to facilitate this regeneration and it has been decided to concentrate these efforts on the centre itself and not on the peripheral property interests.

"It has been decided that several Kirkgate properties are to be put on the market with vacant possession.

"However, we have given existing tenants the opportunity to purchase their units, which two existing tenants have already agreed to do, meaning tenants who were on temporary tenancies and now can go onto a permanent tenancy, protecting their businesses futures and we do hope more, take us up on the offer.”

The Ridings is already home to more than 70 retailers including high street favourites M&S, Boots, Primark and Morrisons, alongside independents like Bella’s Children Boutique and Made & Found in Yorkshire, plus the city centre’s only deluxe cinema – Reel Cinema.

