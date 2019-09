An employment opportunities fair is being held today (Wednesday) at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

From 10am-2pm visitors will be able to meet a variety of employers and find out about jobs that are available locally.

The Ridings Centre.

There will also be employment advice and training opportunities, advice stations offering guidance, information about finance management, Universal Credit and more.

For further information call 07935504330 or visit the centre today in the community space.