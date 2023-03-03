The Singing Chocker pub set to close temporarily for a six-figure refurbishment
The Singing Chocker at Junction 32 Retail Village is set to close on Sunday, March 5, to undergo a six-figure refurbishment.
The pub, found on Park Road near Junction 32 Retail Village, will be closed until early April following significant upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the pub.
The public house is keeping details on the investment under wraps but has promised an exciting launch event and a jam-packed schedule of events once it reopens.
Sarah Gill, general manager of The Singing Chocker, said: “There’s so much exciting change coming to The Singing Chocker over the coming weeks. We can’t wait to see how the refurbishment looks when we re-open our doors.
“As well as an exciting launch event, we’ll also have a busy schedule of events happening in the pub over the next few months. If you want to stay in touch, check out our Facebook page for all the latest updates.”