The Singing Chocker pub set to close temporarily for a six-figure refurbishment

The pub, found on Park Road near Junction 32 Retail Village, will be closed until early April following significant upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the pub.

The public house is keeping details on the investment under wraps but has promised an exciting launch event and a jam-packed schedule of events once it reopens.

Sarah Gill, general manager of The Singing Chocker, said: “There’s so much exciting change coming to The Singing Chocker over the coming weeks. We can’t wait to see how the refurbishment looks when we re-open our doors.

