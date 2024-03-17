The top 100 companies in the Wakefield district are set to be revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield Top 100 is a joint project between Wakefield First as part of Wakefield Council, University of Huddersfield, and the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre (3M BIC).

The venture will help shine a light on the fantastic businesses of Wakefield, promoting the district as a place to do business.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: “We want to put Wakefield on the map as the place for business, investment and growth.

The top 100 companies in the district are set to be revealed in May.

"And we already have so many local businesses in our district, doing amazing things. This is a way to recognise and celebrate their achievements. The Wakefield Top 100 event will showcase our business community both regionally and nationally.

“It will also support a key ambition that underpins our new Wakefield District Economic Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2029, to springboard our key industries of the future. This will result in quality growth sectors, better jobs, and sustainable businesses.”

Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, said: “The aim is to encourage growth and collaboration, drive investment into the region, create jobs and opportunities, as well as inspire and retain local talent.”

The list is decided using a combination of turnover, profit, employee numbers and growth. This is gathered from published company accounts of locally registered firms from the Bureau Van Dijk – FAME database.