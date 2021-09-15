Theatre Royal Wakefield is the host for the 2021 Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

Theatre Royal Wakefield will host the Wakefield Express Business in Excellence Awards in October

There’s still time to make a nomination - you have until 5pm this Friday, September 17 to send it in.

Our judges, advertising agency director Camille Johnson, managing director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Martin Hathaway and Wakefield Express editor Gavin Murray will then produce a shortlist.

The eventual winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony attended by guests from across the business scene on October 27.

Tickets for the event will go on sale shortly.

At the event, which will be hosted as always by former Look North presenter Harry Gration, we’re promising you the chance to celebrate the very best that business in Wakefield has to offer.

Express editor Mr Murray said: “We are delighted that Theatre Royal Wakefield has agreed to host the awards this year and that we are able support it at a time when it is recovering from 18 months of lockdown.”

The awards represent a chance to celebrate the incredible businesses that have kept our city and district going through these uncertain times.

Whether your business has led the way in adopting new technologies, you have started a business from the ground up have been serving your community or been focused on supporting new employees.

And if you know of another business worth shouting about, remember you can also submit a nomination on their behalf or that of another business.