This is how the HMV closures will affect the Wakefield district

HMV is set to close stores across the UK, with many facing uncertain futures.

At least eight HMV stores are set to close, it has been confirmed, while the company negotiates with landlords over the future of 10 more, including the chain's Leeds shop.

At least eight HMV stores are set to close, it has been confirmed, whilethe company negotiateswith landlords over the future of 10 more, including the chain's Leeds shop.

Though there has been no formal announcement of the closure, shops in Leeds, Grimsby and Birmingham are among those displaying closing down signs.

HMV was first put into administration in 2013 as digital downloads tightened its grip on the music market.

The company was taken on by Hilco UK three months later and was able to turn a profit, but new competition meant it was back in administration by December 2018.

In February 2019, the chain was saved from administration by Canadian firm Sunrise Records, saving 100 stores and more than 1,400 jobs.

A total of 27 stores were closed following the takeover.

Castleford's HMV, which opened at Junction 32 in 2017, was among those saved.

A spokesperson for Junction 32 declined to comment on the future of the store at this time.