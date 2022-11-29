London-based construction company Taylor Wimpey has shown its support to the local area by handing out three public access defibrillators near its Newton Grange development.

Defibrillators were installed at Grange Park Bowling Club, Crigglestone Working Mens Club and charity, Cap Care, near the firm’s site on Leeds Road.

The new defibrillators can be easily accessed by staff and members of the clubs if needed.

Construction company Taylor Wimpey donated one of their three public access defibrillators to Grange Park Bowling Club, Wakefield.

Alongside the donations, staff and site teams across all Taylor Wimpey business units all received training on how to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and correctly use a defibrillator during an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building, and we’re proud to have donated potentially life-saving equipment to Grange Park Bowling Club, Crigglestone Working Mens Club and Cap Care.”

“The defibrillators are easily accessible and, while we hope they won’t need to be used, it’s reassuring to know they’re there in the event of an emergency.”

Kevin Oldfield, Chair of Grange Park Bowling Club, added: “On behalf of our club, I’d like to say thank you very much to Taylor Wimpey for this generous donation.

