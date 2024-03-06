Three shops on same high street under investigation following police action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police has applied to Wakefield Council for premises licence reviews for the stores in South Elmsall and South Kirkby.

The action relates to Shop Local, Sofa Mini Market and Simply News & Booze, all on Barnsley Road.

Police have called for the reviews on the grounds of “prevention of crime and disorder” and “prevention of public nuisance.”

The force also says the “protection of children from harm” licensing objective has not been met at the Simply News & Booze store.

Council review notices have been out up outside each of the stores.

Members of the public and interested parties have until March 26 to make representations to the council.