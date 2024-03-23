Tileyard North: Association of Independent Music to partner with Wakefield creative hotspot
AIM will have a dedicated space at Tileyard North, which opened in 2023 with plans to become the UK’s largest creative community outside London.
AIM’s Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Ben Wynter, who orchestrated the partnership, will split his time between London and Wakefield as he continues to oversee the organisation’s “Regions and Nations” programme in the area.
AIM is also set to engage in a series of activities in collaboration with Tileyard, with the aim to further enrich the music landscape across the region.
These activities will provide a platform for industry professionals, fostering connections and facilitating the exchange of ideas.
Furthermore, AIM members will be able to take advantage of discounted rates on both permanent and plug-and-play creative space at Tileyard North.
Wynter commented: “Our collective aspiration is to eliminate the necessity for talented creatives and industry professionals to relocate to London in pursuit of success. Instead, we want to support them to thrive locally, with AIM , contributing to the development of sustainable economies and ecosystems throughout the UK.
"Our heartfelt thanks go to Nick and Emma at Tileyard North for affording us this remarkable opportunity, aligning with our shared mission to to support the growth of the vibrant and flourishing music community in the North of England. I am confident that the exceptional facilities and burgeoning communities taking shape at Tileyard North will offer AIM members unparalleled opportunities for genuine success."
Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, commenting: "As long time supporters of all that AIM does to help independent musicians and labels, Tileyard is delighted to announce our new for 2024 partnership with this fantastic organisation.
"Ben Wynter’s vision is completely aligned with ours and his pledge to build a home for AIM at our Tileyard North campus in Wakefield is testament to our shared aspiration to increase the opportunities for creative talent to incubate, develop and thrive in the North of England. With AIM being front and centre of our growing Tileyard North community, our commitment is absolute and we cannot wait to start working together on this joint mission!”