Tileyard North: Popular bridal attire store to relocate to Wakefield creative hotspot

Motee Gowns, a trailblazer in bespoke bridesmaid attire, has announced its UK headquarters relocation to Wakefield’s Tileyard North.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Founded in 2017, the bridal company previously known as ‘Motee Maids’ offers customisable designs tailored to each individual's preferences and body type.

The company's innovative approach to bridal attire has garnered acclaim from brides and industry professionals alike, with customers offered a wide array of customisable options including 20 colours, eight key embellishments, and 13 bodice shapes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the appointment of a new Creative Brand and Design Manager, Helen, in 2023, the company decided to relocate their headquarters from London to Yorkshire later this spring.

Most Popular
Motee Gowns will move their headquarters from London to Wakefield this spring.Motee Gowns will move their headquarters from London to Wakefield this spring.
Motee Gowns will move their headquarters from London to Wakefield this spring.

"We are thrilled to join the vibrant community at Tileyard North and embark on this new chapter of growth," says Helen.

"Our move to Wakefield aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion in the UK, and we look forward to collaborating with local talent and extend the reach of the brand - opening further opportunities for new stockist partnerships throughout the country”.

Related topics:WakefieldLondonYorkshire