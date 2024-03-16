Tileyard North: Popular bridal attire store to relocate to Wakefield creative hotspot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2017, the bridal company previously known as ‘Motee Maids’ offers customisable designs tailored to each individual's preferences and body type.

The company's innovative approach to bridal attire has garnered acclaim from brides and industry professionals alike, with customers offered a wide array of customisable options including 20 colours, eight key embellishments, and 13 bodice shapes.

Following the appointment of a new Creative Brand and Design Manager, Helen, in 2023, the company decided to relocate their headquarters from London to Yorkshire later this spring.

Motee Gowns will move their headquarters from London to Wakefield this spring.

"We are thrilled to join the vibrant community at Tileyard North and embark on this new chapter of growth," says Helen.