Tileyard North: Popular digital audio advertiser joins Wakefield creative hotspot
Audioadpro brings its expertise to the Wakefield hotspot with the aim to provide universal access to all digital audio channels and publishers across podcasts, streaming, mobile in-game, and audiobooks.
The opening of Audioadpro's new office at Tileyard North marks a significant milestone for both the company and the creative community in Wakefield.
The audio company is poised to contribute to the vibrant ecosystem of businesses at Tileyard North, through a range of services including production, partnerships, and branded content.
Roger Cutsforth, Co-Founder of audioadpro celebrated the move, sharing: "We are really excited to be joining the Tileyard North community. Having access to state of the art audio production facilities in a creative and collaborative environment is the perfect place for us to take our business on to the next level. Tileyard North is the perfect cultural fit."
The arrival of audioadpro comes at a pivotal time for Tileyard North, as more residents are set to move in and they prepare for a milestone year with the opening of another building, 'Gradient Mill,' this summer.
Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North, said: "Following our initial meeting, it quickly became apparent that audioadpro was a perfect fit for us and very much a business that would bring a wealth of value to our growing Tileyard North community. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship together and hope to see audioadpro thrive."