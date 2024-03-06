Tileyard North: Popular video production service relocates to Wakefield creative hotspot
Founded by Joshua and Thomas Blewitt, the company specialises in cinematic video production services nationwide – with their primary focuses on corporate, commercial, and documentary projects.
The move to Tileyard North marks an exciting new chapter for the company, who have been based in Castleford for the last few years.
Joshua Blewitt, Co-founder of Production Haus said: “Our passion is to create visually powerful stories here in Yorkshire. With so many fantastic creatives in our region, it’s about time we start working together to showcase that amazing films can be created outside of London and Manchester.”
At the new location, the company aims to spearhead an evolution into feature film production.
"We're thrilled about the opportunity to work at Tileyard North, providing us with an exceptional location to establish ourselves. This will undoubtedly facilitate collaborations with the incredible talent already present here, as well as those yet to join, further boosting our ever-growing company." Josh continues.
Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North celebrated the move, sharing:“We’re so pleased to welcome Production Haus into the Tileyard North community. Whilst Tileyard is best known for growing music-centric ecosystems, our London and Northern campuses comprise businesses and individuals from a range of creative sectors, and the film industry is certainly an area we’re targeting as we further develop our Wakefield site.
"Our ongoing mission is to create an environment that is conducive to success, and we wish all the best to Production Haus and their team of talented film-makers as they seek to grow their business.”