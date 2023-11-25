Tileyard North has announced its latest partnership with Leeds-based flexible space provider 2-Work, to provide co-working and office space within its Wakefield development.

Tileyard North has already established itself as a thriving creative ecosystem housing musicians, producers, artists, and various other creative professionals.

Now the hotspot has announced its next partnership with flex space specialists 2-Work, which is based in Leeds.

The initial first phase of the partnership, set to be operational by the end of the month, sees 2-Work create a combined space to include coworking, dedicated hot desking and private office suites ranging from 200sq ft to 800sq ft.

This will be supported by the offering of rentable meeting rooms and soundproofed and fully equipped podcast studios and content spaces already housed within the Tileyard North site.

A second phase of space will then be available next year with the provision of a brand new 40,000sq ft building for which 2-Work plan to operate a floor of flexible suites for businesses that want to base themselves at the heart of a creative community.

Nick Keynes, director of Tileyard North said: “From the moment I walked into 2-Work’s fantastic Leeds flexible workspace offering I was completely won over by not only their ethos but also the ambience and vibe that they have created.

"Furthermore, 2-Work’s values are absolutely aligned with ours at Tileyard so the cultural fit is absolutely spot on and we cannot wait to start our journey together in Wakefield.”