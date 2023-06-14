Little Bird Made will debut its new pop-up crafts market in Trinity Walk this Saturday (June 17).

The already well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.

Now the market will debut in the Wakefield district, and will bring a variety of personally curated and unique stalls, selling a variety of products.

Previous stalls at Little Bird have sold a vast variety of items including organic skin and body care, art, photography, woodwork, clothing, crafts, jewellery, plants and homeware – many of which will return for the Wakefield market.

There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls this weekend with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.

Jackie Crozier, from Little Bird, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Trinity Walk to bring our artisan market to Wakefield.

"Visitors will find some of Yorkshire best small businesses bringing their unique goods to the town on Saturday at the market.

"The weather is looking good, and we guarantee a great day out for all the family. Along with the opportunity to meet the people behind each business and be safe in the knowledge that every purchase is supporting each of them fulfil their dreams!”