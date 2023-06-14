News you can trust since 1852
Trinity Walk: Little Bird artisian markets to fly into Wakefield this weekend

A new artisan market is set to pop up in a Wakefield city centre shopping complex this weekend, offering a range of homemade creations.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Little Bird Made will debut its new pop-up crafts market in Trinity Walk this Saturday (June 17).

The already well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.

Now the market will debut in the Wakefield district, and will bring a variety of personally curated and unique stalls, selling a variety of products.

Little Bird markets will debut in Wakefield this weekend.Little Bird markets will debut in Wakefield this weekend.
Little Bird markets will debut in Wakefield this weekend.
Previous stalls at Little Bird have sold a vast variety of items including organic skin and body care, art, photography, woodwork, clothing, crafts, jewellery, plants and homeware – many of which will return for the Wakefield market.

There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls this weekend with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.

Jackie Crozier, from Little Bird, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Trinity Walk to bring our artisan market to Wakefield.

"Visitors will find some of Yorkshire best small businesses bringing their unique goods to the town on Saturday at the market.

Wakefield's Trinity Walk will host the markets.Wakefield's Trinity Walk will host the markets.
Wakefield's Trinity Walk will host the markets.

"The weather is looking good, and we guarantee a great day out for all the family. Along with the opportunity to meet the people behind each business and be safe in the knowledge that every purchase is supporting each of them fulfil their dreams!”

Little Bird market in Trinity Walk will be open from 9am to 5pm this Saturday.

