Two new Tesco branches planned for Wakefield - this is where they could be opening

Two of Wakefield's One Stop stores could be converted into Tesco Express branches in the coming weeks.

The supermarket giant has been granted permission to display signage for its convenience stores at two units in the Wakefield district.

Two of Wakefield's One Stop stores could be converted into Tesco Express branches in the coming weeks.

The units currently operate as One Stop, which has been owned by Tesco since 2003.

The two stores, on High Street, Crigglestone and Willowbridge Court, Castleford, are set to transform after Wakefield Council granted planning permission for the new signs.

It is understood that the Castleford store is currently closed for refurbishment and will reopen as a Tesco Express later this month.

Permission for the signs at the Crigglestone branch was granted today, Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

There are also One Stop stores on Church Road, Altofts, Bradford Road, Wakefield, Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Station Lane, Featherstone and Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, though no applications have been made to change the signage at these locations.

Tesco have been contacted for comment.