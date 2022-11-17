TZL Contracting appoints construction director to aid Wakefield growth plans

Andrew Blighe, who is from Derbyshire, will step into the role as the firm’s new construction director.

Mr Blighe has more than 27 years of experience in the construction industry and joins the group from Hall Construction Services where he worked for over 22 years in construction operations.

Mr Blighe said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a vibrant company with the energy and drive to match my own ambitions.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for making me feel so welcome and part of the Applebridge Family. I'm excited and looking forward to the next chapter of my career with such a great company.”

ZTL Contracting’s commercial director, Wayne Morris, added: “With the continued success and growth of our Earthworks business, I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to the ZTL team where, alongside the team, he will help us deliver our extensive pipeline of work over the coming years.

“Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience from across the industry; and will provide a valuable role engaging with our site teams and clients as we continue to grow and expand.

"On behalf of the whole ZTL team, I wish Andrew every success in his new role.”

ZTL Contracting, which has offices in Wakefield and Middlesbrough, has just completed earthworks on the delivery of Siemens’ £200 million rail factory in Goole, which will create 700 jobs in East Yorkshire, while also being appointed to support on earthworks at the former Kellingley Colliery, near Knottingley, which will become home to Konect 62 – a warehouse that is set to bring up to 2,000 jobs to the region upon completion of the first phase.

When completed, the 1.1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art warehouse will support a number of logistics companies.

The company was subcontracted to carry out the earthworks at Kellingley by McLaren Construction. which is overseeing the £73m contract.

The contractor is also in the final stages of delivery for plot six of the Wakefield Hub, with works due to commence on another associated project. The Wakefield Hub is a new prime industrial/distribution development at Junction 30 of the M62 motorway.

