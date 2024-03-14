Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorna Hirst, co-owner along with Hollie Sharpin, said: “It’s just crazy, we can’t believe how far we’ve come.

"I was honestly worried that nobody would show to the opening of the new shop, so much so I couldn’t sleep the night before due to serious imposter syndrome and pre-opening nerves.

"To see the long line of customers waiting outside was incredibly touching and pushed all my previous doubt away, because Wild and Wood really is a labour of love and days like today make it all worth it.”

Hollie Sharpin and Lorna Hirst started their vegan skincare brand, Wild and Wood, during the first lockdown in 2020. They have since grown their online presence and have an Instagram following of over 80,000.

Hollie said: “We knew that opening a store to this scale would be a lot of work, but we never lost sight of our why – which was to provide a space for our customers that felt intimate and inviting. It’s been crazy, it almost doesn’t feel real.”

The two Wakefield women started their holistic skincare range during the first lockdown, handcrafting bath milks in their kitchens.

They have since grown their business to over 80,000 followers on Instagram, an online website and attracted celebrity support of their products from the likes of Stacey Solomon.

Despite many local businesses suffering from the effects of the pandemic, Wild and Wood said their strong online presence has meant that their loyal community of customers, innovative world-class products and now their new workshop and store cements the business as one that is here to stay.

Customers queued up outside the new Wild and Wood Pontefract store ahead of its opening on March 9.

The all-female business hand crafts its products, and offers a wide range of skincare including bath milks, cleansers, face oils and aromatherapy products.

Gemma Hastings from Leeds travelled to Pontefract for the grand opening.

She said: “Being able to come and support is something I’m really excited about. Having the shop will allow me the opportunity to try new scents and smells, which isn’t something you can do online."

Wild and Wood said their new Pontefract store is a “sanctuary for all things natural, organic, and vegan skincare”.