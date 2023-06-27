Waffles, pancakes, shakes and lunches - Bob & Berts coffee chain is coming to Wakefield's Trinity Walk

A peak at what the new coffee shop will look like.

The coffee chain will bring all day breakfasts, waffles, pancakes, shakes, lunches and light bites – plus proper coffee and great grub – with work on the new shop starting soon.

Set to open later in 2023 next to their new Sports Direct store, it makes it Trinity Walk’s eighth new signing of the year.

Founded in Portstewart by Colin McClean during 2013, Bob & Berts now employ around 800 people across its portfolio of coffee shops, which spans 15 locations in Northern Ireland, six in Scotland and five in England.

Bob & Berts is heading to Wakefield.