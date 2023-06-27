News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Waffles, pancakes, shakes and lunches - Bob & Berts coffee chain is coming to Wakefield's Trinity Walk

Trinity Walk has announced that Bob & Berts is joining the centre as it opens its first restaurant in Yorkshire.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
A peak at what the new coffee shop will look like.A peak at what the new coffee shop will look like.
A peak at what the new coffee shop will look like.

The coffee chain will bring all day breakfasts, waffles, pancakes, shakes, lunches and light bites – plus proper coffee and great grub – with work on the new shop starting soon.

Set to open later in 2023 next to their new Sports Direct store, it makes it Trinity Walk’s eighth new signing of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in Portstewart by Colin McClean during 2013, Bob & Berts now employ around 800 people across its portfolio of coffee shops, which spans 15 locations in Northern Ireland, six in Scotland and five in England.

Most Popular
Bob & Berts is heading to Wakefield.Bob & Berts is heading to Wakefield.
Bob & Berts is heading to Wakefield.
Set to open later in 2023 next to their new Sports Direct store, it makes it Trinity Walk’s eighth new signing of the year.Set to open later in 2023 next to their new Sports Direct store, it makes it Trinity Walk’s eighth new signing of the year.
Set to open later in 2023 next to their new Sports Direct store, it makes it Trinity Walk’s eighth new signing of the year.
Related topics:WakefieldYorkshireNorthern Ireland