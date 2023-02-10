Established in 2017, Ferox Resourcing specialises in recruitment for the retail construction sector, with a major focus on working with shopfitters and associated roles.

The leading retail construction recruiting agency was founded by Simon Ainge, a former professional footballer whose career also included spells with Bradford Park Avenue, Guiseley and Harrogate Town.

Following retirement, Mr Ainge has focused on developing his new business, which trebled in size last year, growing from three to nine full-time employees, while seeing turnover increase by more than 50 per cent from £2.5m to £3.8m.

Founder and managing director of Ferox, Simon Ainge and operations director, Bex Clark.

The consultancy has also launched a new division focusing on the placement of permanent staff, building on an existing specialism in projects and temporary contracts.

Managing director Mr Ainge said: “It’s fantastic to be able to begin the new year on such a positive note, and to demonstrate the resilience and drive of Yorkshire businesses at what continues to be a tricky economic time for our region.

“By growing the team, we are able to plot further progression during the months and years ahead, whilst our membership of the prestigious National Association of Shopfitters is a huge milestone for our business and a development that we are confident will help us expand our network.

“We’re looking forward to renewing relationships with existing and previous customers, whose business we value hugely, while also building new relationships with operators in retail construction and helping them achieve their own recruitment ambitions.”

Simon Ainge, pictured in action for Bradford Park Avenue, in 2015. His football career also saw spells with Halifax, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

To underpin this growth, Ferox has recruited two new consultants, who will help to launch the business’s permanent division from their new London office, taking the overall full-time headcount to 11, while plans are well advanced to launch a new location in Edinburgh.

Ferox also recently became a member of the National Association of Shopfitters, while they have also promoted key team member Bex Clark to the role of operations director and appointed a new marketing agency to help ensure that the business’s recent period of growth continues.